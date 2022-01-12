ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $325M

By Alec Gearty
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
Two second place winners were revealed during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. Shutterstock

No jackpot winner!

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated total of $325 million.

Tuesday’s winning jackpot lottery numbers were: 2, 3, 19, 52, 58. The Mega Ball number was 16.

No ticket grand prize ticket — which was worth $300 million — was drawn.

Two second-place prizes were awarded following the drawing.

A winning ticket was sold in Idaho and Tennessee.

The winners matched five numbers but did not hit the megaplier and will receive $1 million.

Mega Millions’ next drawing is set to take place on Friday.

A cash option worth $224.1 million is available for prospective winners.

Rock Hill Herald

Wife flabbergasted by lottery jackpot asks husband to double check NC ticket

It’s a North Carolina lottery win one 32-year-old woman didn’t expect — or believe. Anabel Monter Martinez told her husband “to go back to the store and check” the lottery ticket again after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. Martinez’s husband bought...
Kokomo Perspective

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD — Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire. The Hoosier Lottery announced Friday that a ticket sold for Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.
WNCT

Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve. The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at […]
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
B98.5

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Maine

A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Maine Friday night. The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 7-29-43-56-57 with a Mega Ball of 6 and Megaplier 3. The Match 5 winning ticket matched the five numbers which is worth $1 million but because the ticket also played the optional Megaplier the ticket is worth $3 million. A second Match 5 ticket was sold in Missouri but did not play the Megaplier.
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lottery Jackpot of All Time

Lotteries are not new in the United States. As many as 392 lotteries were held in America between 1721 and 1783, according to “Lotteries in Colonial America” by Neal Millikan. By the early 19th century, lotteries were used to fund public works, much as they are today. Today, almost every state runs a lottery, and […]
