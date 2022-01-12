ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville School District implements new COVID-19 isolation guidelines recommended by CDC

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQRe9_0djPkks800

JANESVILLE

In notes to parents and staff posted on its website Tuesday night, the Janesville School District announced it is implementing quarantine and isolation guidelines recommended by the Rock County Public Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who test positive for COVID-19.

The new guidelines, effective today, shorten the isolation period from 10 days to five days, which are to be followed by five more days of consistent mask wearing.

If students or staff members with COVID-19 are 24 hours fever-free without using fever-reducing medications and have other improved symptoms, they may return to school on day six of their COVID-19 quarantine, with day zero considered the day the person first started experiencing symptoms.

The return dates for students who are currently out of school for a positive test were revised to match the new guidelines and differ based on the date an individual started having symptoms. Students who were out of school because they were identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive case at school may return to school Wednesday as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms. Families with students who were out of school as because of a close contact within their households should contact their school nurses for a new return date.

The note to staff members included the same guidelines as the note to students. Employees were instructed to contact their direct supervisors and the district’s Benefits and Wellness Office to confirm their return dates.

School board meeting

The Janesville School Board met Tuesday night, and board member Greg Ardrey provided an update on the district’s superintendent search process, and Craig High School students in the Elevate program presented a business proposal for a child care program.

During his presentation, Ardery told the board that consultant firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates had posted the job opening on its website Dec. 23 and that the job was also posted on the internal school district site Dec. 28.

The board is working on developing a superintendent profile and is trying to finalize the timeline for choosing a new superintendent. From January to February 2022, there will be individual phone interviews with board members and meetings with focus groups and other stakeholders.

The school board hopes to select a new superintendent by April, Ardrey said.

Elevate students present child care proposal

Brandon Miles, one of the Elevate program teachers at Craig High School, and five Craig High School students presented on the program and a business proposal idea the students had worked on.

Miles said the Elevate students are with him for three of the eight hours in a school day. The students take six semester-long courses in which they earn a full credit in English, half a credit in social studies and one and a half elective credits.

“They’re cramming in all the same content they would be getting in traditional classes, but they’re throwing on a couple things,” Miles said, including their business plan project they presented to the board.

Another main component of the program is mentorship the students receive. In the past, students have been offered jobs from their mentors right away when they are still a student, Miles said.

Before entering the Elevate program, students take a survey on their career interests. This helps them build connections during high school for the career they are most interested in.

The students’ presentation centered around opening a day care at both Craig and Parker high schools. They surveyed district staff and found that many have children enrolled in day care or plan on enrolling their child in day care.

The students also visited Hartland Lakeside Academy, which has a child care program on-site. Many teachers at Hartland enjoyed having a close day care they could have their kids attend while they were at work, the Craig students reported.

Board members Cathy Myers and Elizabeth Paull provided feedback on the presentation, saying on-site child care programs would help with teacher retention.

“Your idea and choice of project is really outstanding and important,” Myers said.

Comments / 1

Related
GazetteXtra

Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

COVID-19 cases continue to increase, particularly among the young, as the number of hospitalizations in Rock County set a record Thursday. There were 75 people hospitalized in Rock County because of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The previous high mark was 74 hospitalizations on Nov. 18, 2020, according to Rock County Public Health Department data. There were 4,421 active cases in the county Thursday and a case rate of 1,559 per...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

VetsRoll cancels planned May trip due to omicron surge

BELOIT The VetsRoll trip planned for this year has been cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, according to VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan. VetsRoll took its last trip to Washington D.C. to visit various war memorials and sites with hundreds of veterans in 2019. Since then, the trips have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Beloit vaccination rate continues to lag other Rock County communities

Beloit’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind neighboring municipalities and the Rock County rate as the omicron variant surges in the region, according to data published Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The city of Beloit reported a first-dose vaccination rate of 47.6% (17,519 doses) with 43.3% of residents (15,960 doses) fully vaccinated, DHS data shows. In the town of Beloit, 71% of residents (5,437 doses) have at least one shot and 65.3% (5,000 doses) of town residents are fully vaccinated. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County nears pandemic hospitalization high

The number of Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations is approaching levels seen in late 2020, according to data released by the Rock County Public Health Department on Tuesday. A total of 69 patients are hospitalized in Rock County for treatment of COVID-19, which nears the all-time high for hospitalizations of 74 that was recorded in the county Nov. 18, 2020. Beloit reported 831 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and Jan....
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Health
Rock County, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Hartland, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Health
Janesville, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Clinton school improvements coming in under budget

CLINTON Additions and renovations being made as part of the $32 million facilities referendum passed in November 2020 to renovate and improve Clinton Junior/Senior High School and elementary school buildings in the Clinton Community School District are on time and under budget, according to Superintendent Jim Brewer and Director of Business Services Sarah Duncan after a Baird Public Finance presentation on the referendum at a school board meeting last week. ...
CLINTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville, Milton school districts could change COVID-19 isolation times sometime within the next week

The Janesville and Milton school districts have so far held off on making any wholesale changes to their COVID-19 isolation policies for teachers and students, but it appears both districts could reduce their current 10-day isolation requirement for infected individuals to a provisional five-day quarantine within a week or so. Janesville School District spokesperson Patrick Gasper said Janesville schools plan within the next week to depart from the 10-day isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Milton School Board votes to continue universal masking, impose new triggers for protocol reviews

Three motions pertaining to COVID-19 protocols in the Milton School District passed at a Milton School Board meeting Monday night. The first motion to implement new isolation and quarantine protocols, effective Tuesday, passed on a 5-2 vote. In a memo to the school board, Superintendent Rich Dahman spoke on the federal Centers for Disease Controal and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance for isolation that changed the isolation period from 10 to five days. After discussion with the Rock County Public Health Department, the district worked to...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

COVID-19 surging locally, statewide as ICU beds fill up

In light of growing COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly is calling for schools to require mask-wearing, offer school-based vaccination and booster clinics, participate in school-based testing programs, and adopt the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance for K-12 schools. Underly’s recommendations, issued in a letter Monday, came after Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran sent recommendations to all the state’s school district administrators informing them...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Craig High School#Hazard
GazetteXtra

Janesville School District to host enrollment kick-off for P4J

JANESVILLE The Janesville School District will host an enrollment kick-off event for P4J, or 4-year old kindergarten, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Craig High School, according to a Janesville School District release. The event is to register preschool students to attend P4J during the 2022-23 school year. Families who have a child or children turning 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2022, may enroll in the program for the coming school...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Chief Judge Daniel Dillon set to retire in April

JANESVILLE Rock County Chief Judge Daniel T. Dillon has presided over thousands of cases that brought different problems and required different solutions over his two decades-plus on the bench. But one thing has remained the same: The people who come before the court are seeking justice in one form or another. Dillon, who announced Tuesday he plans to retire in April, said he most often thinks of the countless lives...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County Board candidates in Edgerton, town of Fulton will face primary voters on Feb. 15

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson released on Wednesday the list of candidates for each of the 29 Rock County Board of Supervisors seats up for election this spring. Only one county board race, to represent District 3, will require a primary on Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to the county clerk’s office Three candidates will be on the ballot for residents in District 3, which covers the city of Edgerton and...
EDGERTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Five candidates will vie for three seats open on Janesville’s School Board

JANESVILLE Five candidates will be running for three seats on the Janesville School Board ahead of the spring election April 5. Incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth will be running to keep their seats. Two newcomers will be on the ballot, Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. There will be no February primary in the race. The election will be held April 5. Other nonpartisan state and local elections will be held the same day. Questions regarding elections, voter registration and more can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov or the Rock County clerk’s election information website, www.co.rock .wi.us/countyclerk-election -information.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Forward Janesville plans annual honors luncheon March 1

JANESVILLE Forward Janesville plans to rekindle its annual, in-person awards luncheon this spring with a banquet and reception program March 1 at the Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville. The local chamber of commerce group uses the annual banquet to honor local member businesses and business people for their achievements. This year, those honored include...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Milton School District bus route adjustments to continue through Jan. 13

MILTON Adjustments to afternoon bus routes will continue through Thursday, Jan. 13, for Milton School District students, according to a Facebook post on the district’s page. Milton students on routes 134 (West), 145 (East), 146 (East), 110, 111 and 113 (Northside) will be arriving home later than their usual time, according to the post. The Facebook post said parents should check their district email for more details. On Jan. 3, the district informed parents via email that three elementary and three intermediate school afternoon bus routes would be combined starting Jan. 4 and would be combined through the week. The adjustment was made because of a shortage of school bus drivers.
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

DNR provides city of Whitewater with seed money for Starin Park arboretum project

WHITEWATER Efforts to increase the number of native tree species in Whitewater’s Starin Park and identify them with information about their value and relationships to other native species will be getting a financial jump-start with a state Urban Forestry Grant of $25,000. Whitewater is one of 47 Wisconsin communities to qualify for the funds and awarded a grant from the Department of Natural Resources as part of an effort to...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Only 25% of county residents received booster shot

JANESVILLE While nearly 60% of Rock County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Rock County Public Health Department says less than a quarter of county residents have received booster vaccinations. During a media briefing Thursday, Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said about 25% of residents currently eligible for booster doses have received the extra protection against COVID-19. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville School District website experience outages

JANESVILLE The Janesville School District’s website started experiencing outages Wednesday after its website vendor, Finalsite, experienced its own problems resulting from a ransomware attack. This week’s ransomware activity was unrelated to the computer hack that locked up the school district’s servers and network resources starting Oct. 25. The earlier incident prompted the district’s information technology...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County reaches record high for active cases

As Rock County reached a record number of active COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid to treat patients with mild to moderate cases. The initial supply of the medication available to states from the federal government is extremely limited. Health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing the new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Kindergarten enrollment appointments available in Janesville School District

JANESVILLE Kindergarten enrollment appointments with Janesville School District are now available for the 2022-23 school year. Families who have a child or children turning 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in Preschool for Janesville or Early Childhood may enroll. Kindergarten enrollment is set up only by appointment. The appointments take place at the Educational Services Center at 527 S. Franklin St. in the new student enrollment office. Parents can call the office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 608-743-5072 or 608-743-5153 to ask questions or make an appointment. More information is available at janesville .k12.wi.us/community /student-enrollment.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Area schools forge ahead in face of virus variant

MILTON In an email to parents Monday afternoon, the Milton School District said it would not be changing quarantine and isolation protocols for those with COVID-19 to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance. The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance for the general public over the district’s winter break. The district said in its statement that the recommendations do not apply to K-12 school settings. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
341
Followers
273
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy