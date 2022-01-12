ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Harry Reid and the politics of love

By From the Editor
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8yIh_0djPkEp000
Former Sen. Harry Reid during an interview during the National Clean Energy Summit at the Bellagio on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent)

The poetic juxtaposition of Harry Reid’s memorial service just two days following the first anniversary of Jan. 6 was not lost on me. The former a meditation on love, the latter an insurrection motivated by fear. Both represent the fundamental choice we have in our politics.

If “cruelty springs from weakness” (or fear), as posited by the Stoic philosopher Seneca, then it follows that love springs from strength. When I speak of love, I do not only mean soft or sentimental love. I mean fierce love. The kind that, as one speaker put it, “never throws the first punch but swings back if necessary.” The kind that stands up and speaks truth even when it’s hard. The kind of love that protects what we cherish most: our land, our rights, our dignity.

As a father, that love was knowing to put his family first, and as his daughter Lana put it, “making time for anything important” to them. As a senator, it was honoring our shared right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As a Nevadan, that love was shown in innumerable ways: expanding our influence in national politics, revitalizing our economy, and preserving its natural beauty.

After death, one’s life seems to take on an almost mythologic quality. The anecdotes are more potent. The memories are more resonant. The example is more profound. It is therefore important to pause and remember that all human beings are fallible, Sen. Reid being no exception.

But that does not mean that we become cynical and turn away from the ideals to which we aspire. That does not mean we abandon the collective pursuit to form a more perfect union. And if the lyrics that Flowers sang from the last song Reid ever heard — “don’t break character,” “rise up like the sun and labor till the work is done,” “if they drag you through the mud, it doesn’t change what’s in your blood” — are any indication of who he aspired to be every day, then I count him as a good man.

The program had many reflections on love — and its transformational power both personally and politically. As Carole King sang ‘In the Name of Love’ at his service, the lyrics “birth and life and death make a circle we are all part of,” stood out to me. Harry Reid’s politics and body of work are a recognition that we are all part of the same circle.

His son, Leif, shared that the day before their dad passed, all of the siblings collectively were trying “to ease his pain—to comfort him.” Reid’s lifelong commitment was doing the same for millions of people he never knew. Full circle.

Though I met Reid a handful of times having grown up in Nevada, and enjoyed our exchanges, I did not know him personally as many did. Having come of political consciousness during the time of his final re-election in 2010, however, he was a towering figure whose example shaped my understanding of what’s possible for someone interested in politics from the humble state of Nevada.

My reflections on his life may be through synthesizing others’ impressions of him, his legislative achievements, and the small exchanges we had over the years. I may have more of a sense of the idea of who he was than anything. But many public figures are both person and idea. And I choose to remember him in this way — in a way that inspires me to stay engaged in tending to our shared home.

Today, Sen. Reid will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, an institution he protected as a police officer and served as a member of both houses. His soul and memory bring light to the very Rotunda that those motivated by fear ransacked one year ago. President Biden reflected in his remarks that Reid was “about power to do right by people, not power for the sake of power.”

Those who stormed the Capitol see the politics of doing right by people as a threat to their power. As the nation continues to look more and more like the state Senator Reid dedicated his life to represent, white supremacists, reactionaries, and their accompanying allies will attempt to instill fear in those of us seeking a more loving politics. They will lose.

Fear is weak. Love is strong. Reid reminded us of this. The nation must remember this, too, if we are to sustain the democracy that he dedicated his life to serve. It’s on all of us to fight the good fight.

Together, in his honor, let us—

“Do the things [we] believe in

In the name of love

And know that [we] aren't alone.”

  • Carole King

May the wind blow wild and free in his memory. May he rest in peace in this lovely spot, just the only one, that means home sweet home to [us]. May we all continue to search for the light — for the sake of ourselves and the sake of each other.

And, though the lyric of our beloved state song may read, “way out in the land of the ‘setting’ sun,” I see us as the land of the ‘rising’ sun. I have Sen. Reid to thank for that.

Alex Bybee is an education nonprofit professional, specializing in communications, strategy, and government relations. He is a longtime community advocate, and currently serves as co-chair of the advisory council for The Nevada Independent and steering committee for Compassionate Las Vegas. You can follow him on Twitter @AlexBybeeNV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Nevada Independent

New year, new me?

I need to tell you about Queer Eye. Bear with me here…. As I’m sure is the case for many of you, the end of the year/beginning of a new one tends to make me extra introspective. My particular brand of anxiety means that I am almost always stuck in some narrow corner of my brain, replaying every single decision, comment and dance move I have ever made since… well, forever. The start of the new year is no different, except that the obsessive loop of self-reflection is now tinged with the teensiest bit of hope — a sense that every opportunity, every obstacle, every heartbreak, joy and misstep is somehow leading me to something… something good, something that will make it all make sense.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Nevada Independent

Gun law ‘red flags’ enter GOP Senate primary between Laxalt, Brown

When it comes to gun issues, there isn’t much daylight between the top two candidates in Nevada’s 2022 Republican Senate primary. But there’s one topic that Sam Brown, a veteran and political newcomer to Nevada, is hoping to use as a wedge against frontrunner Adam Laxalt — so-called “red flag” laws, which allow police to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they pose a threat to themselves or others.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Carole King
The Nevada Independent

Harry Reid was a force for good for Natives

In 2009, a friend of mine called me and said, “I think you should have my job.” That fateful day I threw my hat in the ring to work for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as his Indian Affairs advisor. I started on the Monday after Thanksgiving and within days, I was on the phone with the governor of Virginia – now a U.S. Senator – Tim Kaine who staunchly advocated for recognition of Virginia Indian tribes in his last days of office. Within weeks, I was summoned to huddle with my co-workers on the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, which was under consideration to be included in the Affordable Care Act. The tribes in Virginia had to wait a bit longer for their recognition, but Indian Health Care made it over the finish line and became permanent law — thanks to Sen. Reid.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#National Politics#Politics Of Love#Stoic
The Nevada Independent

A word on our 2022 election coverage

Welcome to my first blog post as editor of The Indy — if you missed it, Jon is now CEO, among other changes — and thanks for clicking. Whether you’re a political junkie who avidly follows campaigns and elections, a moderately savvy voter who wants to be informed on the races and issues that matter most to you, or a politically unengaged Nevadan who still wants to figure out what to do come voting time, we are here to help.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Nevada Independent

Remembering Harry Reid from a distance

Being a former majority leader of the U.S. Senate is admittedly a people business. Consequently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outpouring of remembrances following the passing of Harry Reid, arguably the most powerful Nevadan in history, from the usual people senators work with. Journalists who cut their teeth on covering his political career, including our very own founder and CEO, publicly reminisced, as did some of Reid’s former staffers. Politicians, especially in Nevada and Utah (Reid was — and, depending on how seriously you take the Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs in the afterlife, still — a Latter-Day Saint), weighed in as well. Even the local paper serving Logan, Utah, hometown of Utah State University — one of Harry Reid’s several alma maters — got in on the action to reflect on Reid’s comparatively unusual willingness to recruit staffers from the school.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Nevada Independent

Reid's final hang up

There will never be another like him. Oh sure, there will be leaders who grew up in unimaginable poverty. Or those who are more workhorse than showhorse. Or who dominate their state’s political apparatus. But no one will ever have the conjunctions Harry Reid put together: A poor kid...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Backing lies is bad for business

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney last week exposed FOX News hosts as the propagandists they are when she released their 1/6 texts to Trump’s chief of staff. The TV personalities begged Mark Meadows to end Trump’s violent charge on democracy as a riot broke out, bear spray stung the eyes of police and armed militia types charged the Capitol. “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Laura Ingraham wrote the afternoon of the attack. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
422
Followers
172
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy