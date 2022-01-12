ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man left with puncture wound after two men use weapon to try and gain access to his van

Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident took place on Monday, November 15 at around 11.30am on Blumer Street in Houghton. A statement from Northumbria Police said: "Two men approached a white van and attempt to open the side door with a weapon. When the occupant of the van has confronted the men, they...

www.sunderlandecho.com

