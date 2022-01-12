ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Set to Offer ‘Truckload of Money’ For €100M-Rated Brazilian Talent

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB4D1_0djPjhBk00

Ever since the signing of Gabriel Jesus as a 19-year old for £27 million from Palmeiras in the summer of 2016, Manchester City seem to have touted Brazil as a favourable destination for the signings of quality, young talent.

The acquisition of Yan Couto from Coritiba is a perfect example of this theory, with the gifted right-back signing for the club in 2020, before entering into a successful ongoing loan spell with Portuguese club, SC Braga.

Another possible instance could end up being Palmeiras’ 15-year old winger Endrick, who has been linked with a potential switch to Manchester City in recent days, and is said to consider Gabriel Jesus as an ‘inspiration’.

As per a new report by Brazilian outlet BolaVIP, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are set to prepare a ‘truckload of money’ to sign Flamengo’s 17-year old midfielder Matheus França.

Further details suggest that the Premier League champions are said to have ‘spoken’ to the necessary people associated with the player in order to sound out the feasibility of any potential transfer.

However, and as is usually the case when it comes to the most highly-rated of talents on the globe, Pep Guardiola’s side have a ‘heavy competitor’ in the form of La Liga giants Real Madrid - who have also kept an ‘eye’ on the prodigious talent.

The youngster is also said to have a staggering €100 million release clause embedded into his current contract, which is a clear indicator that Flamengo will not have to fight tooth and nail just to keep a hold of their asset.

While Matheus França fits the bill of a typical City Football Group signing, it seems unlikely that a move will go through, considering the exorbitant price tag set for a relatively unproven talent at present.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 1

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City 'in the race to sign 15-year-old starlet Endrick' - with Brazilian compared to legendary striker Ronaldo in his homeland

Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in 15-year-old Brazilian starlet Endrick. The teenage forward has caught the eye following impressive displays for Palmeiras' youth side in his homeland. The Red Devils are monitoring the youngster's development while their rivals Liverpool and City are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Yan Couto
Person
Gabriel Jesus
CityXtra

Manchester City Receive Attacking Boost as Striker Liam Delap Makes Return to Training

Some good news has finally landed this January for those associated with Manchester City, as the club look set to see the return of one of their most promising young stars. 18-year-old striker Liam Delap came into the season with high hopes of making his way into the first-team picture, following the departure of the club's legendary striker Sergio Aguero - opening the door to up and coming strikers within the youth ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Chelsea – The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as the seek a further three points that will strengthen their grip on the title race. The blues are 10 points clear of there West London opponents, a gap that will stretch to 13 if City are successful in the lunchtime kick-off. City dominated the match at Stamford Bridge when these two met in September and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a deserved second half goal by Gabriel Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Real Madrid#Brazilian#Palmeiras#Coritiba#Portuguese#Sc Braga#Sport Witness#La Liga#City Football Group
FanSided

Manchester City left-back target set to extend his stay in Serie-A

Theo Hernandez has been quite sensational in this season of Serie A for AC Milan and has emerged as a top priority for many elite clubs in Europe with Manchester City being the favorites to sign the Milan full-back. However, The Cityzens have been dealt a huge blow as the Frenchmen set to extend his contract with AC Milan, as per Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City join Man Utd interest in Brazilian whizkid Endrick

The Premier League battle for Brazilian whizkid Endrick is expanding. The Sun says Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in 15-year-old Brazilian starlet Endrick. The teenage forward has caught the eye following impressive displays for Palmeiras' youth side in his homeland. The Red Devils are monitoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hits back at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

City in Talks Over Possible Summer Swoop for Chelsea Defender, Brazil International Left-Back Identified as Potential Long-Term Solution - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 12th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the eleventh day of the winter transfer market. Antonio Rüdiger is in talks with Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and PSG. It is 'difficult' for the centre-back to sign a new contract at Chelsea, and he will join one of the four named teams. (Gianluca Di Marzio, Wettfreunde)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Transfer Gossip: Wanderers set to sign Manchester City ‘keeper Trafford

As reported by Manchester Evening News (and former LOV) reporter Dan Murphy, Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a new goalkeeper - Manchester City youngster, James Trafford. “Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is closing in on a move to Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out January Sale of Star Man, Young City Starlet Wanted By Championship Side - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 13th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the thirteenth day of the winter transfer market. Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Director of Football, Max Eberl has refused to rule out a winter transfer for star midfielder and long-time Manchester City target, Denis Zakaria. (Quotes relayed by Ronan Murphy)
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Phil Foden and Ederson Return to Starting XI, Bernardo Silva Leads the Line - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

It is the battle between first and second in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon, as reigning champions and league leaders Manchester City go toe-to-toe against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side have won 11 Premier League games on the trot, and after their professional 4-1 victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
641
Followers
3K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy