The importance of having a Primary Care Physician

Hi, everyone. I'm Dr Kenny Lin. I am a family physician at Georgetown University Medical Center, and I blog at Common Sense Family Doctor. One of the most cited studies in the preventive medicine literature estimated the amount of time it would take the average US primary care physician to provide all clinical preventive services recommended by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) to a nationally representative patient panel. In 2003, this task would have required 1773 hours annually, or 7.4 hours per working day. A different team updated this estimate for a patient panel of 2500 adults based on the 2020 USPSTF recommendations and found that it would now require 8.6 hours per working day, leaving no time for a primary care physician to provide care for patients' acute or chronic medical problems.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO