The importance of having a Primary Care Physician

Hillary Gwen Miller, M.D., family medicine physician at Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) is honored as “Best Physician” for providing exemplary health care to senior patients. Dr. Miller receives this award alongside two of her ARC colleagues, Michelle Markley, M.D. and Azim Shekarchi, M.D., as well four other Austin physicians: David Gabriel, M.D., Andrew Papendieck, M.D. and Gurneet Kohli, M.D. of Premier Family Physicians and Liam Fry, M.D., of Austin Geriatric Specialists. These doctors were chosen out of a network of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide for helping to improve the lives of their senior patients.
