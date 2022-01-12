ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

The importance of having a Primary Care Physician

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA primary care physician treats numerous illnesses. Injuries...

KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
hbr.org

Can New Players Revive U.S. Primary Care?

CVS-Aetna, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, Optum-United Health Group — they’re all buying primary care practices or hiring primary care practitioners (PCPs) directly. Never before have the titans of capitalism shown such interest in the humble family physician. And therein lies a story with huge but uncertain implications for American health care. This new trend could greatly bolster, or dangerously distort, U.S. primary care, a critical component of a healthy health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Herald and News

COVID surge threatens to overwhelm some primary care offices

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Doctor's offices and urgent care centers are bracing for impact as they again face high patient demand and more staffers out sick from the the super-contagious omicron variant. The number of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. reached a record-shattering average of 480,000 this week,...
BOISE, ID
#Preventive Care#Primary Care Physician#Gamut
mhealthintelligence.com

First Stop Health Launches Virtual Primary Care Service

The service is available via an application, website, or the telephone and includes three components: 24/7 access to urgent care through telemedicine, scheduling options for preventive care virtual visits, and scheduling options for chronic care virtual visits. Healthcare consumers can schedule appointments with a preferred clinician from First Stop Health's...
HEALTH SERVICES
sanjuanjournal.com

Eventide drops insurance and switches to Direct Primary Care

Eventide Health will become a Direct Primary Care service on March 31. This kind of care is similar to a concierge service, but the prices will be lower than what a concierge offers. Dr. William House of Eventide Health said, “Since arriving on the healthcare landscape in the early to...
HEALTH SERVICES
lcmchealth.org

5 reasons to make Primary Care a priority this year

NOLA, it’s been a challenging couple of years for all of us. Our routines and plans were disrupted, our celebrations were delayed, and our definition of “normal” has been flipped upside-down. It’s no wonder we could all use a little extra TLC about now. With COVID-19...
HEALTH SERVICES
physicianspractice.com

What the future of direct primary care looks like

Why you should pay attention to the future of direct primary care. The vast majority of our country’s healthcare delivery is paid for using an insurance-based fee-for-service (FFS) model. However Warren Buffet has accurately described this status quo as the “tapeworm of the economy.” The overwhelming number of physicians who are increasingly seeking to escape the way in which they’re forced to practice medicine today would likely agree.
HEALTH SERVICES
dailynurse.com

Could Medicare Supported NP Training Help Counter the Primary Care Shortage?

A new Pennsylvania study published in Health Affairs shows that Medicare support for clinical training for nurse practitioners would increase their numbers and address the national shortage of primary care. The study, by researchers at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Medscape News

How We Could Actually Do Prevention in Primary Care

Hi, everyone. I'm Dr Kenny Lin. I am a family physician at Georgetown University Medical Center, and I blog at Common Sense Family Doctor. One of the most cited studies in the preventive medicine literature estimated the amount of time it would take the average US primary care physician to provide all clinical preventive services recommended by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) to a nationally representative patient panel. In 2003, this task would have required 1773 hours annually, or 7.4 hours per working day. A different team updated this estimate for a patient panel of 2500 adults based on the 2020 USPSTF recommendations and found that it would now require 8.6 hours per working day, leaving no time for a primary care physician to provide care for patients' acute or chronic medical problems.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

6 major disadvantages of insurance involvement in primary care

An excerpt from Medical Answers Now!: How Direct Primary Care Guarantees Fast Access to Your Doctor. Virtually everyone understands the importance of major medical insurance as it relates to unexpected high-dollar care for severe injuries and significant medical conditions, but the value equation for health insurance is quite different when applied to coverage for primary care services.
HEALTH SERVICES
boisestatepublicradio.org

Why Idaho primary care clinics are on the frontline of the Omicron surge

Medical clinics around Idaho have been overwhelmed with a huge influx of patients as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly through the population. One of the Treasure Valley’s largest health care providers — the Primary Health Medical Group — hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.
IDAHO STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Spectrum Health to build new primary care facility in Big Rapids

Spectrum Health is planning on building a new urgent care facility in Big Rapids as part of a $151-million dollar investment in patient care. “Providing our communities with care that is high-quality and convenient, particularly for outpatient services, is essential to helping people live healthier lives,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, Spectrum Health. “We are committed to making investments that increase access to affordable health care.”
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MedicalXpress

Intervention leads to increase in primary care screenings for older adults

Falls and dementia are some of the most common syndromes affecting the health of older adults, but many primary care physicians are not specifically trained to screen for them. The Indiana Geriatrics Education and Training Center (Indiana GETC) created a successful intervention combining education and workflow that increased primary care screenings for these geriatric conditions.
INDIANA STATE
KXAN

Austin Regional Clinic Physician Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care

Hillary Gwen Miller, M.D., family medicine physician at Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) is honored as “Best Physician” for providing exemplary health care to senior patients. Dr. Miller receives this award alongside two of her ARC colleagues, Michelle Markley, M.D. and Azim Shekarchi, M.D., as well four other Austin physicians: David Gabriel, M.D., Andrew Papendieck, M.D. and Gurneet Kohli, M.D. of Premier Family Physicians and Liam Fry, M.D., of Austin Geriatric Specialists. These doctors were chosen out of a network of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide for helping to improve the lives of their senior patients.
AUSTIN, TX
KevinMD.com

Is direct primary care the answer to insurance-based problems? [PODCAST]

“Virtually everyone understands the importance of major medical insurance as it relates to unexpected high-dollar care for severe injuries and significant medical conditions, but the value equation for health insurance is quite different when applied to coverage for primary care services. The full potential cost for primary care services is...
HEALTH SERVICES
nymdispatch.com

Preventative care is still important

The last year has been full of ups and downs. In addition to taking care of COVID-19 patients, we’re trying our best to get patients vaccinated while sifting through a cloud of misinformation. Our current situation is unsettling, but it still shouldn’t deter those in need. I have personally observed many people avoiding care, allowing chronic illnesses to grow worse.
HEALTH
chiefexecutive.net

How Better Primary Care Can Make American Companies More Competitive

American healthcare is in crisis. And the ripple effects are impacting the competitiveness of our businesses. CEOs find themselves at a critical juncture: balancing the needs of employees with the company’s bottom line. How can we improve the fiscal health of our American-based operations and compete globally if the ever-increasing cost of healthcare holds us back? This problem is especially exacerbated in industries like manufacturing where health problems associated with physical labor are often more prevalent.
HEALTH SERVICES

