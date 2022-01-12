ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder Thursday, tracking Nor’Easter for late weekend

By Eric Finkenbinder
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVENING: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low 28. THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, milder. High 44. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s, so not as cold as the previous few nights. The next...

www.abc27.com

