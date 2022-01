Data breaches are an inevitable facet of modern life. There is no security so robust that a hacker can’t penetrate it. What matters is how we mitigate that risk. Unfortunately, we can’t mitigate the risks that we aren’t aware of. That’s why it’s crucial for businesses that regularly handle sensitive information (like telecom carriers) to inform customers when their data's been involved in a breach as early as possible. The FCC is now signaling that it wants to make sure carriers are doing all they can to keep customers informed, and is considering some new rules for making that happen.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO