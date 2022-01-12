ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene – Reuters witness

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 2 days ago

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on...

Gazette

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ceoworld.biz

World’s Most Difficult Visas And Their Process

Nobody in the world likes rejection. But what if we tell you that there is a high chance of facing a “NO” if you plan to visit these countries. Well, for starters, who don’t know there are over 195 countries globally, and travelling to these might come with a minimal visa proceeding. But certain nations across the globe have also been crowned for having the most complicated process regarding visa approval.
TRAVEL
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Latest Location Confirmed? Fugitive Found in TWO Areas After Authorities Confirmed His Death

Brian Laundrie has been reportedly making public sightings in the past months, causing people to urge the authorities to arrest him. It has been evident already that the skeletal human remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of Laundrie following autopsy and anthropologist's tests. This still made the fugitive a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance despite his death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
BBC

President's residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double. With the internet cut and little...
PROTESTS

