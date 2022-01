A three-time Olympic sprinter and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M died when his car drifted across lanes and collided with another vehicle in Texas. Deon Lendore, 29, a bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago, died on Monday after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with an SUV, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

