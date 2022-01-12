ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong 'patriots only' legislature convenes first session

By ALICE FUNG
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature convened Wednesday for the first time since elections last month that were held under new legislation ensuring that only “patriots” who have proven their loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. The 90-seat Legislative Council, known as LegCo,...

www.greenwichtime.com

