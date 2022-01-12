ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Clinton County

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Photo

CLINTON COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that it is currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Jan. 11.

The accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Center Road in Chester Township in Clinton County.

OSP said that preliminary investigation shows that Shawn Hardin, 32, was driving eastbound on Center Road when his car traveled off the left side of the road and hit a culvert, causing his car to overturn.

Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Chester Township Fire Department, and Chester Township EMS assisted on scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as factors, according to OSP.

OSP said they will continue to investigate the crash.

