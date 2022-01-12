A2Z's Cust2Mate Smart Cart Division Announces Partnership with SensePass Payment Network for Multiple Contactless Payments Including Apple Pay and Google Pay

In 2020, Amazon introduced Amazon One, a convenient and secure way for somebody to pay or be identified with the palm of their hand. In a recent article, we explored Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) opportunity to launch a digital wallet and leverage embedded financial services to offer consumers better customer experiences. In the fall of 2021, Amazon partnered with Affirm to be its exclusive BNPL provider in the U.S. through January of 2023, while Amazon also announced it will accept Venmo as a payment method. In the past article, we explore the opportunity for Amazon to offer more appealing payment options to attract more customers and so that merchants can operate more effectively while offering consumers better rewards such as 5-15% Cash Back when customers use these payment methods at Amazon stores. In addition, Amazon is creating a more effective solution for merchants to accept payments in person.

