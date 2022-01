The greatest gift for Jeannie Mai Jenkins this season is love. As the countdown continues for the arrival of her first child with Jeezy, The Real co-host was treated to a second baby shower from close family and friends. In an Instagram posted on Dec. 23, Jeannie shared a glimpse into her private celebration nicknamed Baby Sno's Bash. "How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met?" she shared on social media. "Baby J isn't even here yet—yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love." Jeannie added, "And thank you to the one and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO