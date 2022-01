Target said on Friday that it has cut back participation in the National Retail Federation’s Big Show, one of the largest annual trade shows for the retail industry. The news comes as other companies and executives dial back their public attendance at events amid surges of the Omicron variant across the country. Last week, almost 70 attendees reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, though it is unclear how they contracted the virus. NRF’s Big Show is slated to start Sunday in New York City’s Javits Center. A Target spokesperson confirmed to FN that...

