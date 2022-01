As your "At The Movies" guy for WTNH, I've seen my fair share of movies at both the Mistick Village theater (before AND after renovations), and the legendary Madison Arts Cinema, the latter run by theater maven Arnold Gorlick (formerly of the York Square Theater in New Haven). This is sure to be not only a spectacular rejuvenation - especially considering many believed the Madison theater to simply be kaput - but also the pitch-perfect one; Mystic had gone the way of arthouse a few years back, and were already rivaling Gorlick's impeccable taste in film. Let the indies play!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO