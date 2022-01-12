Noah Anthony Messel

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.

