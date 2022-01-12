ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Noah Anthony Messel

times-georgian.com
 2 days ago

Noah Anthony Messel, infant son of Codie and Heather Nicole Messel, born on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, passed away on...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rounds Cemetery, in Natchez, MS. JaKari was born in Natchez, MS, June 30, 2021, to Darren Fleming and Lamonica Fitzgerald. He returned to heaven Dec. 26, 2021. Although so small and precious, JaKari made a big impact on our lives. He and his twin brother, JaMari were born three months early and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces. Our precious boys were kept in NICU in Jackson, MS for five months. JaKari will be remembered as a fighter, for he fought to stay with us, but it was just not to be. He is our little angel, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts.
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Patrick Barr Reese

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Alamosa Valley Courier

Jaydin Cruz

Jaydin was welcomed into the world on September 16, 2008 to the proud parents of Jacqueline Amber Jones and Joshua Steven Ray Cruz. He was raised by his “Nana” Jennifer Jones-Kelleher and his “Baboo” Scott Kelleher. He was the delight of the family; always happy and...
ALAMOSA, CO
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellstar Douglas Hospital#Tribute Store
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/3/22

A Memorial Service will be held for Sharon K. Marsolek, age 82 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. There will be visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the Mayer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be...
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy