Real Madrid have eyes on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and while some outlets have tried to say that Haaland is not as big of a priority, the reality is that Mbappe and Haaland are 1a and 1b to Real, respectively. If Florentino Perez wants Mbappe more, it is only because there is just about no competition for the PSG star. Because above all else, the ambitious president wants both Galacticos at the Bernabeu in 2022.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO