EUROPE POWER-Spot prices drop as wind supply jumps

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to more than double and demand in the region was seen down on higher temperatures.

Baseload delivery for Thursday in Germany was down 25.5% to 182.50 euros ($208.03) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0929 GMT.

The day-ahead French baseload shed 3.6% to 238.25 euros.

“All fundamentals contribute to a reduction in residual load in Germany, in particular wind supply is highly lifted day on day,” Refinitiv analysts said, adding that overall residual load throughout the region was seen falling.

German wind power output is expected to jump by 13 gigawatts (GW) to 22.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind supply in France is seen up 580 megawatts (MW) to 2.8 GW, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France rose by 2.2 points to 81.1% of installed capacity.

French state-controlled power group EDF said it had rescheduled its Flamanville 3 project with the fuel loading date of the reactor pushed back to the second quarter of 2023.

Daily power demand in Germany is set to dip 750 MW to 63.3 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is likely to fall by 1.2 GW to 75.4 GW.

The average temperature in Germany is set to rise 1.3 degrees Celsius to 2.1C, while that in France is forecast to add 0.5C to 2.7C, the data showed.

German front-year baseload gained 1.3% to 121.50 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead was untraded after closing at 129 euros on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry gained 0.9% to 82 euros per tonne.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline flowed east for the 23rd day on Wednesday.

