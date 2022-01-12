ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Havit MS1005 Wired USB Gaming Mouse 2400 DPI, Black

desidime.com
 2 days ago

Four gears of speed indicator lights. All in One fire button. One click to...

www.desidime.com

yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Razer and Fossil Team Up for the Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Best Wireless Mouse 2021

Whether you’re a gamer on the go, or rushing off to your next class, a mouse that is portable is extremely important. Saving space in that laptop bag, or reducing the tangle of cords on your desk while still maintaining low latency and battery life are just a few of the things to consider when finding yourself a wireless mouse. SteelSeries and Razer have impressed our writers this year, with brands like HUAWEI and Logitech coming in 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

JBL's first gaming microphone is the USB 'Quantum Stream'

JBL has expanded its Quantum gaming line with new products, including its first USB microphone aimed at streamers and podcasters. The JBL Quantum Stream is a dual-condenser mic with two selectable voice pickup patterns. One of those patterns gives you a way to make sure the mic focuses on your voice, while the other was designed to capture everyone's voice, in case you're in a group call or recording a podcast with someone. The Quantum Stream also has a mute button and controls that allow you to adjust your voice volume directly on the device itself. It will set you back $100 when it makes its way to JBL's website and to retailers this spring.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best Corsair mouse for gaming

Founded in 1994 with a mission to make RAM for PCs, Corsair Gaming has since branched out into every part of PC life: power supplies, CPU coolers, computer cases, gaming mice and keyboards to headsets and even gaming chairs. In the last few years, Corsair acquired companies like Elgato, SCUF...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair Black Edition review

Noblechairs are not new when it comes to desk chairs. In fact I have reviewed the ICON and EPIC models in the past, and they scored very favourably, so when our friends at Overclockers UK reached out about a new model that employed a high airflow hybrid material that was not leather, but nearly as good as, I had to check it out.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Best PC gaming keyboard and mouse bundles 2022

Best PC gaming keyboard and mouse bundles Windows Central 2022. Part of every good PC gamer's arsenal is a desktop stacked with quality gear. A good mouse and keyboard are key to in-game performance while a good audio experience can be the difference between having a good time and having a great time. But because there's so much to choose from, it can be a nightmare at times, so why not take advantage of one of these great gaming bundles and maybe even save a couple of bucks in the process?
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Save $25 on a pro-grade 4K camera drone that’s already half the price of rivals

Do you want a professional-grade 4K camera drone from a big-name brand? Sadly, it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. At best, you're going to spend $800 if you want decent features and a 3-axis gimbal. That's one of several reasons why we're such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It's a relatively new model from a popular brand with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal. But it's already the best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon. Plus, it can easily go toe-to-toe with drones in the $800-$1,000+ range. But instead of having to...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Grab this Logitech G502 Hero SE wired mouse on sale for a low of $35

Here's your chance to grab a fantastic mouse at a budget price. The Logitech G502 Hero SE wired optical mouse is back in stock and down to $34.99 at Best Buy. This is a nice deal because the mouse is either sold out or going for way too much at other retailers. Even other versions of this mouse, which usually just have different color accents, aren't going for this low. If you want an excellent mouse that will feel great in your hands and won't make your wallet cry, this is a solid option. And chances are once this deal disappears we won't see it again considering it has been a year since the last sale.
VIDEO GAMES
The Press

DSP Concepts and Samsung collaborated to create a new concept product: Samsung’s "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that it is working with Samsung on a new concept product: Samsung's "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Wireless Gaming Headset Vs. a Wired One_

Among the many decisions a gamer makes, choosing between a wireless gaming headset vs a wired one relates the most to their comfort throughout their gaming session. The two types come in both on-ear headsets and over-ear headsets, letting you decide on the best gaming headset for yourself. KEY TAKEAWAYS:
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

LG Display to Showcase a Throne with Flexible OLED Display at CES 2022

LG Display is developing new products that integrate OLED displays. In the same endeavor, the Korean tech company will be demonstrating its new flexible OLED technology at CES 2022. The company will be presenting two new product concepts including the Media Chair, which looks like a throne featuring a rotating, curved OLED screen to create new and different lifestyles.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS

