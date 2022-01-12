Havit MS1005 Wired USB Gaming Mouse 2400 DPI, Black

Here's your chance to grab a fantastic mouse at a budget price. The Logitech G502 Hero SE wired optical mouse is back in stock and down to $34.99 at Best Buy. This is a nice deal because the mouse is either sold out or going for way too much at other retailers. Even other versions of this mouse, which usually just have different color accents, aren't going for this low. If you want an excellent mouse that will feel great in your hands and won't make your wallet cry, this is a solid option. And chances are once this deal disappears we won't see it again considering it has been a year since the last sale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO