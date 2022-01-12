ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Secutor’ Gladiator Helmet Among More Than 100 Artifacts On Display At Carnegie Science Center

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A relic of the ancient past is on display at the Carnegie Science Center. It’s all thanks to a local conservator who restored it. A “Secutor” gladiator helmet that comes from Pompeii is now...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nearly 2,000-year-old gladiator helmet from Pompeii on display

Imagine fighting for your life with 25 pounds of metal on your head. That was often the case for gladiators of the ancient Roman Empire, who were forced to fight wild animals and other warriors for the entertainment of citizens. The Carnegie Science Center has added a Secutor gladiator helmet...
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Tree Of Lights’ Holiday Display At Point State Park Being Retired After More Than 30 Years

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Years of the Tree of Lights at Point State Park have officially come to an end. Duquesne Light Company says it is retiring the display to create a more sustainable but still traditionally festive alternative for the park. But Duquesne Light is asking the public for ideas for next year on how to replace the popular display and is also working with HeroX on crowdsourcing different people’s input. People with innovative enough ideas will get a big prize — five prizes amounting in total to $15,000 are being offered. The start date for the...
