‘Secutor’ Gladiator Helmet Among More Than 100 Artifacts On Display At Carnegie Science Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Science Center’s newest 12,000-square-foot exhibit provides 35 hands-on activities and sensory experiences presenting educational information about how the human body reacts and adapts.
You-The Inside Story provides visitors with tests and challenges showing how their body calibrates to their environment, while also providing inquisitive questions for guests to reflect on, according to a press release from the Maryland Science Center.
“In designing You – The Inside Story, our emphasis was on hands-on collaborative learning that gets everyone from field trippers to grandparents asking questions and uncovering answers,” said Mark J. Potter, President and CEO of the Maryland...
