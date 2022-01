Tesla is now selling merchandise in exchange for dogecoin.Chief executive Elon Musk announced that the company would start taking the cryptocurrency – which began as a joke, but has since received public support from a number of advocates – in exchange for a variety of items.“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Mr Musk tweeted.That includes a belt buckle themed around its Texas plant, and a whistle. In the UK, customers can buy a mug that reads “S3XY”, a reference to the four single-letter names of each of its vehicles.The excitement around the announcement meant that the value of dogecoin shot up 16 per...

