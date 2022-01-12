ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Icon Elvis Costello Retires One Of His Biggest Hits Over Racial Epithet

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Elvis Costello says he’ll no longer perform the song “Oliver’s Army” in concert due to a racial epithet in the lyrics and urged radio stations to skip the tune rather than play a censored version. “If I wrote that song today, maybe I’d think...

Lalaine Lewis
1d ago

so it was ok to use it as a slur against Irish Catholics, but if it's even perceived as a slur against blacks it has to be cancelled. and they say black privilege isnt a thing.

