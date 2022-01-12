ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What is Wordle and what do those colored boxes mean

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlnmN_0djPbBqw00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you been confused by your friends posting to Twitter something like ‘Wordle 206 2/6’ and rows of gray, yellow, and green cubes? Welcome to the latest game taking the internet by storm.

If you used to watch Lingo on the Game Show Network, then Wordle will seem largely familiar.

Each day, a new game is posted online . You have six tries to get the five-letter word without any hints or clues, except color-coded tiles. In each guess, you need to enter five letters. Once you submit your guess, the color of the letter tiles will change to show how close you are to the right answer.

A green tile means the letter is in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. A gray tile means the letter isn’t in the word at all. If you’re colorblind, don’t feel deterred – Wordle offers an option to turn on high contrast colors.

‘Meth-rrito’: TSA releases top 10 list of ‘most unusual items’ found in passengers’ bags

If the game seems too easy, Wordle also offers a hard mode in which you must use any of the green or yellow letters in subsequent guesses.

Once you’ve solved the Wordle of the day – or run out of attempts – you have the opportunity to share your results on social media. When you share your results, Wordle creates a letter, number, and colored-square message to share out. For example, if it took four attempts for you to solve Tuesday’s Wordle, your message would look like this:

Wordle 206 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

A new Wordle is posted each day, but if you want to practice while you wait, similar games can be found in the Google Play and Apple App Store. These apps offer more than one round each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple App Store
Simplemost

What Do The Yellow And Green Dots On My IPhone Mean?

If you notice a green, yellow or orange light in the upper-right corner of your iPhone screen, you might wonder what they indicate. Those little lights are, in fact, trying to tell you something. These status bar lights are there to inform you that your phone might be recording you.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

What Does a “Ship” Mean Online, and How Do I Use It?

Vann Vicente has been a technology writer for four years, with a focus on explainers geared towards average consumers. He also works as a digital marketer for a regional e-commerce website. He's invested in internet culture, social media, and how people interact with the web. Read more... When you see...
TECHNOLOGY
asapland.com

What Does OPT Mean?

Opt is a Latin word meaning “to choose.” It is used in English as a verb, adjective, and noun. As a verb, it means “to select one from several possibilities.” As an adjective, it means “of the best quality or kind.” As a noun, it means “an option.”
SCIENCE
ABC Action News

Wordle is sweeping the internet, but what is it?

You may have noticed people on your social media sharing images of a grid made up of green, yellow and gray blocks. If you're confused, you're not alone. It looks something like the Tweet below from ABC Action News reporter Heather Leigh. It's all from a game called Wordle. Wordle...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Deseret News

What in the world is Wordle?

By now, you’ve likely seen your friends share photos of green and yellow squares along with their Wordle scores. Seems pretty weird, right? Well, it’s actually an example of how the latest internet darling game — called Wordle — has taken the world by storm. The...
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

What Size Are Those Pantaboots?

A&G's Jack Armstrong is intrigued by a new fashion trend...though he's not really sure if he's ready to embrace The Pantaboot. The new-ish pant/show hybrid is being embraced by the likes of Kim Kardashian. Naturally, Jack has many...many questions...hear them in a new episode of A&G's Select Cuts Podcast.
APPAREL
CNET

Alexa blinking yellow or green? Here's what all those lights on your Amazon Echo mean

Since the original Amazon Echo smart speaker was released, one of the brand's defining design characteristics has been the light ring -- or in the case of Echo Show smart displays, the light bar. When you say "Alexa," the light turns blue and then swirls around as Alexa processes your voice command. But when the light blinks yellow, flashes green, swirls white or alternates blue and cyan, what does it mean?
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

Google Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

Step aside, Google, you are no longer the world's most popular website. Searching for stuff is sooooooo 2020. According to Cloudflare Radar's popularity ranking, the tech giant has been knocked down to the second most popular domain by a surprise (relative) newcomer. No, despite Microsoft's crafty trick of making Bing the default search tool for the Edge browser (fun fact: the most popular search term typed into Bing is "Google") it did not manage to beat Google, and its ever-growing array of services including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News.
INTERNET
BGR.com

ONSCREEN Spark brings Zoom calls to your TV – save $20 at Amazon

The pandemic changed so many things about our lives. But the good news is that much of it will go back to normal once we finally put all this behind us. Of course, there are also a few things that probably won't fully go back to the way they were. One good example is video calling. Video calls exploded in popularity as a result of the pandemic. Now that so many people use services like Zoom to talk to people around the world, they'll likely continue to do so. If you love video calling as much as we do, there's...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Viral iPhone app lets you share photos directly to a friend’s home screen

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more Right now, the most popular free app on Apple's App Store is not a streaming service or a messaging platform. It isn't HBO Max, TikTok, Facebook, or Gmail. Rather, the top free iPhone app of the week is a widget called Locket. With this app, you can send photos to your friends that will immediately show up on their home screen. They can then respond by tapping on the widget and taking a picture. The picture will then show up on all of their...
CELL PHONES
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy