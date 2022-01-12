ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin panda cubs woo fans in debut at Tokyo zoo

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — because of the spike in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant. The twins, male...

