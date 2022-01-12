ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milo Ventimiglia honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 12 (ANI): Actor Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his role in 'This Is Us', has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Milo was honoured with the star on Monday, and his star turned out to be right next to his 'This Is Us' co-star Mandy...

