Microsoft scraps Forza Street

Microsoft recently changed the name "Xbox Game Pass for PC" to simply "PC Game Pass," and now the company has offered a little more insight into why it made the swap. Microsoft's Jason Beaumont said in an interview with ROG Global that calling it "Xbox Game Pass for PC" was confusing some members of the audience who assumed they would need an Xbox. That was never the case, and the new naming convention should help make that more clear, Beaumont said. What's more, Microsoft was already referring to it internally as "PC Game Pass," so this also helped the company make the change.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO