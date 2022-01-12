ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Microsoft scraps Forza Street

By News
Eurogamer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Street shuts down in the spring, Microsoft has announced. In a FAQ, Turn 10 Studios principal design director Andy Beaudoin said the "difficult decision" was made to close Forza Street "after careful consideration". The team now "shifts its focus to new and exciting Forza experiences", Beaudoin continued. "We...

www.eurogamer.net

purexbox.com

Forza Street Is Closing Down For Good In Spring 2022

Forza Street, the mobile-centric spinoff to the Forza series, is officially shutting down this Spring. The title initially released in 2018 on PC, before expanding to iOS and Android devices in 2020. The Forza Motorsport support page details the closure, and what players can expect in the run up to...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Forza Street Will Take Its Final Lap This Coming Spring 2022

Back in 2020, Xbox and Turn 10 Studios gave Forza fans the ability to race on mobile devices with Forza Street, with quick races alongside simplified controls and quick-time events. It even had a campaign and events that doled out rewards. Unfortunately, the mobile game is running out of asphalt, with Forza Street shutting down by Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Forza Street Shutting Down Later This Year

Another one bites the dust. Less than two years after it first landed on the Play Store, underwhelming drag-racer Forza Street is shutting down for good this spring. The game saw you engaging in tappy drag races, and in doing so basically failed to capture everything that made the home version of Forza so impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Mobile spin-off game Forza Street shutting down this spring

While the core Forza franchises continue to enjoy success on Xbox and PC, the same can’t be said of its mobile endeavor. While Forza Horizon 5 recently surpassed an impressive 15 million players, the series’ free-to-play offshoot is on its way out. According to the official Forza Motorsport...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft Explains Why It Changed The Name Of Xbox Game Pass For PC

Microsoft recently changed the name "Xbox Game Pass for PC" to simply "PC Game Pass," and now the company has offered a little more insight into why it made the swap. Microsoft's Jason Beaumont said in an interview with ROG Global that calling it "Xbox Game Pass for PC" was confusing some members of the audience who assumed they would need an Xbox. That was never the case, and the new naming convention should help make that more clear, Beaumont said. What's more, Microsoft was already referring to it internally as "PC Game Pass," so this also helped the company make the change.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Forza Horizon 5 and the State of Accessibility at Xbox

For me, there was only one Xbox title that I was completely hyped for in 2021. And thank goodness it’s lived up to said hype. Forza Horizon 5 is another visually stunning and gloriously polished racing bonanza across a wonderful map, giving us one of Mexico’s best ever looks in a game. Whilst there aren’t loads of changes and innovations in terms of gameplay structure, and there were some poor issues with censoring legitimate names, the game handles better than ever and sounds better than ever, an exemplary work from Playground Games and a show that the Fable franchise is in a safe pair of hands.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Forza Studio Director is Leaving Playground Games

Gavin Raeburn, the studio director and co-founder of Forza studio Playground Games, is leaving the studio after 12 years. Raeburn has been at the helm of Playground Games for the release of every Forza Horizon game to date. Microsoft and Playground Games made the announcement and shared the following message...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Forza and Fable 4 studio co-founder departs after 13 years

Playground Games' co-founder and lead developer Gavin Raeburn has exited the studio. As spotted by Windows Central, Gavin Raeburn, who helped co-found Playground Games over a decade ago in 2009, has departed the studio. Raeburn is replaced as studio head by Trevor Williams, who was one of the original co-founders of the developer alongside Raeburn in 2009.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Co-founder of the Studio Responsible for Forza Horizon Resigns

The studio responsible for the Forza Horizon series loses its leader. Its boss and co-founder Gavin Raeburn left Playground Games. Playground Games has lost one of its founders. After 12 years as the director, Gavin Raeburn leaves the studio to be replaced by Trevor Williams. Microsoft published an announcement about this, which you can read below (via Windows Central).
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Forza Developer Playground Games Co-Founder Resigns

This comes during a banner year for the company. Playground Games has been having a great two months. Released on November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 saw over 10 million players in its first ten days, making it the game with the largest first week in both Xbox and Game Pass history. The ultra-realistic racing title managed to pull in 1 million early access players and boasted a concurrent player count over three times higher than its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 in 2018. Despite their win streak, Microsoft has announced that the co-founder of Playground Games and industry veteran Gavin Raeburn has left the company. Serving as the Studio Director over the Forza Horizon games for the past twelve years, Raeburn will be replaced by the general manager and fellow co-founder Trevor Williams.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite returns to iPhone and iPad next week via Nvidia Geforce Now

Almost a year and a half since its removal from the App Store, Fortnite is returning to iOS, albeit not in the same form. Nvidia has announced that from next week, Fortnite will be available in a closed beta on its Geforce Now service, from which it will be streamed through the Safari web browser.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2021: The year PC gaming left the desktop PC

Like an embattled tabloid columnist, the desktop tower PC has been enduring threats to its life for years. No—decades. Sony’s Phil Harrison was ringing its death knell all the way back in 2006, telling Spiegel that the "PlayStation 3 is a computer. We don't need the PC." And even though we probably didn't, the PC endured anyway.
COMPUTERS
vgchartz.com

Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Consoles - News

Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. The subscription service is out now for PC and gives access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly cost. It includes games, DLC at launch, and monthly rewards like cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

