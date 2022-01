Jenna Jameson informed her fans she was hospitalized in Hawaii and has begun treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Former adult film star Jenna Jameson, 47, has been diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Jenna shared the health update from the hospital via Instagram on Monday, January 10, days after she lost mobility in her legs. “I’m in the hospital still. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” Jenna explained in her video. “We’re working through that and I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DMs and I appreciate it so much.”

