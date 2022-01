Recreational use of marijuana became legalized here in Connecticut as of July 1, 2021. With that, Connecticut residents can possess and use up to 1.5 oz of cannabis, and may also store up to 5 oz in a locked container at home, or transport it in a locked trunk or glovebox. Medical marijuana patients, as of October 1, 2021, can grow up to 3 mature, and 3 immature plants at their home. All adults 21+ in CT can home grow on July 1, 2023.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO