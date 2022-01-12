Tottenham report: Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move

Chelsea lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Thomas Tuchel’s side will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in north London.A strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the result in that first fixture within the opening 35 minutes, but Spurs were lucky to escape without further damage in truth.Spurs have only lost that one game out of their last seven in all competitions as Antonio Conte overseas a gradual improvement, but fringe players have failed to impress, leaving him relying on Harry Kane and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO