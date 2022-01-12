ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham report: Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur are set to bring Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to north London to improve their squad. That's according to Sky Sports, who say that Lingard – who is out of...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Man City’s annual revenues exceed Manchester United’s for first time

Manchester City’s revenues exceeded those of rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, newly-published figures have revealed.City have reported record revenue of £569.8million for the 2020-21 season, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with a profit of £2.4million.United recorded revenue of £494.1million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, although the figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of matchday income at Old Trafford particularly keenly felt.£569.8m revenue£271.7m commercial revenue£297.4m broadcast revenue£2.4m profitCity’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, represent a club record in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Wolves' Adama Traore to join on loan with obligation to buy

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on Adama Traore and are hoping to convince Wolves to let him leave on loan with an obligation to buy him in the summer. Antonio Conte still hasn't made a signing as Spurs boss but the Telegraph are reporting that director Fabio Paratici has been holding talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the winger. Wolves are said to favour a straight £20m deal this January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United star set to make transfer decision that could benefit Arsenal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to PSG when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer. The France international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Man Utd, and it looks like his future may be edging closer towards being resolved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Man United to challenge Tottenham for rising 21-year-old PL star

Transfer News: Manchester United to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for Tariq Lamptey. According to Daily Mail Online (h/t ESPN), Manchester United have entered the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur. He has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top since joining the Seagulls in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United "make offer" for star Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester United have made an offer for star Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, who is out of contract this summer and available at a cut price deal. That is according to the Express, who claim United have already been in touch with the Swiss international's agents in an attempt to sign him this month. Ralf Rangnick is believed to be behind the move, with the German keen to bolster his midfield options before the January transfer window closes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Who gets into our combined XI?

Were you to build a combined XI of Tottenham vs Arsenal players for real, you'd probably have a few fights to break up. In the last few years, scuffles have broke out on the pitch between these two, red cards have been brandished and penalties awarded, as the power struggle in north London shifted firmly from Arsene Wenger's Gunners into a much more even contest between this pair.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea lead Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and Thomas Tuchel’s side will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in north London.A strike from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal sealed the result in that first fixture within the opening 35 minutes, but Spurs were lucky to escape without further damage in truth.Spurs have only lost that one game out of their last seven in all competitions as Antonio Conte overseas a gradual improvement, but fringe players have failed to impress, leaving him relying on Harry Kane and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester City to pip Chelsea and Manchester United in race to sign Bundesliga star

Manchester City have been interested in Erling Haaland for quite some time now. Man City are among the long list of clubs interested in signing the Norweigan talent. Haaland, 21, has been absolutely sensational for Dortmund, since completing his move to the Schwarz Gelben in the winter of 2019. The striker has made 76 appearances for the former Bundesliga champions and has scored 76 goals while assisting on 21 occasions. With a G/A of 97 from 76 appearances, it is clear why City are interested in him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How do Arsenal and Tottenham's rebuild projects compare?

Arsenal are top of the table. Arsenal are also second, third, fourth and so on because they occupy the first 17 places in it. Mikel Arteta has named the 16 youngest teams fielded in the Premier League this season. Technically, anyway, Albert Stuivenberg has named the side in 17th. It may be one competition that you can win with kids, albeit one that does not offer silverware.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

