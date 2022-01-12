Forecast: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog possible late

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Expect seasonably mild temperatures this evening with a flurry or a sprinkle possible early on as some weak upper level energy pivots through the Great Lakes. Areas of fog can develop overnight into Thursday morning. A few more flurries or a light snow shower will again be possible on Thursday as another weak impulse passes through West Michigan. Reinforcing Arctic air arrives Friday morning and lasts through the weekend. At least we will have partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday despite the very cold temperatures. Next week brings chilly temperatures but rebounding into the upper 20s for daytime highs. A clipper system may bring some light accumulating snow at some point Tuesday into early Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible late. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries, perhaps a rain drop or two mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY : Partly sunny. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers developing later in the evening. Highs in the lower 20s.

