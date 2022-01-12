ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Anyone Win the $300 Million Mega Millions Jackpot on 1/11/2022? Numbers and Results

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three lucky players won $20,000 each in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But did anyone win the top jackpot...

www.newsweek.com

State
Maine State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
wach.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1M bought at local gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Powerball player in Summerville won one million dollars in the Christmas Day drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from Refuel #48 at 605 Brighton Park Boulevard. LOCAL FIRST / Dense Fog Advisory extended for parts of the Midlands. The ticket matched all of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Rock Hill Herald

Wife flabbergasted by lottery jackpot asks husband to double check NC ticket

It’s a North Carolina lottery win one 32-year-old woman didn’t expect — or believe. Anabel Monter Martinez told her husband “to go back to the store and check” the lottery ticket again after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. Martinez’s husband bought...
LOTTERY
#The Jackpot
Kokomo Perspective

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD — Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire. The Hoosier Lottery announced Friday that a ticket sold for Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, to win $1 million — the game's second-highest prize.
WINFIELD, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
WNCT

Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve. The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at […]
LEWISVILLE, NC
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
B98.5

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Maine

A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Maine Friday night. The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 7-29-43-56-57 with a Mega Ball of 6 and Megaplier 3. The Match 5 winning ticket matched the five numbers which is worth $1 million but because the ticket also played the optional Megaplier the ticket is worth $3 million. A second Match 5 ticket was sold in Missouri but did not play the Megaplier.
WESTBROOK, ME
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

