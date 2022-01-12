ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tories remove whip from Anne Marie Morris over support for energy VAT cut motion

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Tories have removed the whip from Anne Marie Morris after she rebelled to support a move to cut VAT on energy bills.

The Newton Abbot MP said she was “disappointed” by the decision, but insisted she would not apologise for supporting efforts to address the rising cost of living.

She voted in favour of a Labour motion on Tuesday which would have led to the Government losing control of the Commons timetable to allow legislation to cut VAT to go through.

Ms Morris said: “It is deeply disappointing to have had the whip removed by the Government, especially on a matter of simply standing up for what I believed to be the best interests of my constituents.”

I won’t apologise for supporting measures that would help my hard-working constituents at a time when the cost of living is rising

Concerns are growing within Westminster about the impact on household finances of a rise in energy bills in April coming at the same time as the increase in National Insurance and rising inflation.

Ms Morris added: “I believe removing VAT is the right thing to do and I won’t apologise for supporting measures that would help my hard-working constituents at a time when the cost of living is rising.”

She acknowledged the Government’s concern about the Opposition taking control of Commons business but “I believe that any disagreement over parliamentary procedure will always come second to standing up for the best interests of my constituents”.

Labour’s VAT cut motion was defeated by 319 votes to 229, majority 90, with Ms Morris the only Tory to rebel.

The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Windrush descendant loses High Court battle with Home Office over status

The son of a Windrush survivor has said he is “devastated” after losing a High Court battle with home secretary Priti Patel over his immigration status.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia to Britain at the age of 18 and lives in Catford, southeast London, sought to challenge the Home Office’s refusal to regularise his status.However, the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, disagreed on Friday and refused to give him the go-ahead to mount a judicial review, having considered arguments from the claimant’s lawyers earlier this week, and said that Mr Gabrielle does not have a viable case.“I am...
POLITICS
The Independent

MSP denies Tories are now ‘two parties’ following PM resignation call

A Conservative MSP has denied the Tories are now “two parties”, following Douglas Ross’ call for the Prime Minister to resign.Craig Hoy also reacted to the latest allegations of Downing Street parties, saying that it was “very hard to understand” how anyone thought the behaviour was acceptable.Mr Ross called for the Prime Minister to go on Wednesday, which led to leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg calling the Scottish Conservative leader “quite a lightweight figure”.The Tory MSP group has supported Mr Ross, with one saying Mr Rees-Mogg should “have a long lie down”.Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning...
POLITICS
newschain

Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing. MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.
U.K.
