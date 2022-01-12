ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to Deputy CFO

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Comcast has promoted finance top executive Jason Armstrong to the role of deputy chief financial officer (CFO).

He will also retain his positions as executive vp and treasurer and continue reporting to CFO Michael Cavanagh, the media, telecommunications and technology giant announced internally.

“Jason will work with me and partner with corporate finance and the management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help lead our finance organization and drive our strategy,” Cavanagh said in a staff memo obtained by THR .

After working as a Wall Street analyst covering media and telecommunications at Goldman Sachs, Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 and has held several roles since then. His Comcast online bio highlights that he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs “where he most recently served as managing director, deputy business unit leader of the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications research group” and “received numerous awards and honors.”

“Jason’s contributions to Comcast are significant,” wrote Cavanagh.  ”He has been a trusted partner and advisor to senior leadership for nearly a decade.  In that time, his roles have included head of investor relations and treasurer for Comcast Corporation and chief financial officer for Sky.”

His memo about Armstrong’s promotion concluded: “He has earned the respect of several generations of leaders at Comcast, and his experience and insights about our company, competition and industry cannot be overstated.”

The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS, Comcast Strike Multiyear Carriage Deal

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable said on Thursday that they have reached “comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’ full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports programming to Xfinity customers.” Financial terms of the multiyear agreement weren’t disclosed.  It includes renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’ TV networks, including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime and others, “in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS’ popular streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+,” the partners said. “We are pleased to have reached new...
The Hollywood Reporter

Candle Media Enlists Key Executives Amid Hollywood Buying Spree

Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagg’s media company Candle Media has bolstered its executive ranks by naming Salil Mehta as CFO and Brent Weinstein as chief development officer. The Blackstone-backed firm tapped Mehta, most recently president of NextGames, to oversee its financial operations. Earlier, Mehta was general manager of Walt Disney’s digital media, where he oversaw Disney’s ad-supported digital businesses, and before that completed executive stints at 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal and ESPN. Candle Media has been on a buying spree, snapping up Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, CoComelon producer Moonbug Entertainment, Fauda maker Faraway Road Productions and a stake in Will and Jada Pinkett...
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia, Comcast Strike New Cable Carriage Deal

WarnerMedia and Comcast have come to terms on a new carriage deal, keeping WarnerMedia’s channels on Comcast cable systems for years to come. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, TruTV, TCM and the other WarnerMedia channels, but it also includes CNN+, the upcoming streaming service. Comcast “plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022,” the companies said Monday. The app will be available as an add-on to Xfinity customers. Separately, a WarnerMedia source said that the company also recently renewed its carriage deal with Altice, though...
Tire Business

SRNA promotes Beiner to CFO of Falken, Dunlop

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Sumitimo Rubber North America Inc. (SRNA) has promoted finance veteran Toby Beiner to the role of chief financial officer, overseeing both Falken brand tires and Dunlop brand motorcycle tires. SRNA President and CEO Darren Thomas said the move was effective immediately. Beiner joined SRNA in...
Seekingalpha.com

Continental Resources promotes John Hart to CFO role

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) promotes John Hart to CFO and executive VP of strategic planning. Hart joined CLR in 2005 in preparation for its IPO after a career in public accounting serving numerous energy clients. CLR also promoted Shelly Lambertz to executive VP and chief culture & administrative officer.
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
Law.com

Aussie Tech Company Atlassian Promotes GC and Her Deputy

Erica Fisher is now chief administrative and legal officer. Stan Shepard is now general counsel. The company, which makes the tech tools Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, is growing explosively. Australia-based Atlassian, owners of the widely used tech tools Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, has promoted general counsel Erika Fisher to a...
blooloop.com

Thinkwell Group promotes Jason McManus to Principal

Thinkwell Group, the global experience design and production company, has announced that Jason McManus will move from his existing position at the company into a strategic leadership role, taking on additional responsibilities. McManus has been with Thinkwell for over five years, in the role of Senior Creative and Art Director....
Virginia Business

3Pillar Global names CFO

Jeff Sperber was most recently CFO of appraisal company Class Valuation. 3Pillar Global Inc. has hired Jeff Sperber as its chief financial officer, the Fairfax-based product lifecycle management company announced Tuesday. “Jeff Sperber brings us exceptional skills honed by years of leadership managing high-growth businesses,” 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf said...
Seekingalpha.com

Castellum CFO exits

Castellum's (OTCPK:CWQXY) Ylva Sarby announces resignation from her role of deputy CEO and CFO of the company. The report notes recruitment process for a new CFO begins immediately.
Advanced Television

Comcast claims 10G first

US multiplay operator Comcast has revealed the successful test of a prototype 10G modem using the core technology that will deliver multigigabit speeds to tens of millions of homes. In what it says is a world-first lab test, a Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip (SoC) cable modem built by Broadcom...
Seeking Alpha

Covalon names interim CFO

Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF) appointed Jason F. Gorel as its interim CFO while the company is undertaking a search for a new CFO. He has 20+ years of senior financial leadership experience in both the private and public sectors. Mr. Gorel has been CFO of several companies, including Toronto Community Housing...
Variety

Hearst Media Production Group Adds CBS Alum Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Expands Management Team

Hearst Media Production Group has named three senior executives to lead the newly formed company, which was launched by Hearst Corporation last September to beef up Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution. Bryan Curb has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. Chris Matthews, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, has been given the title of chief financial officer. Additionally, Hearst confirmed that its Litton Entertainment will be rebranded under Hearst Media Production Group “to...
Deadline

Adam Aron Unloads More Of His AMC Entertainment Stock, CEO Promises No More Selling

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has sold another tranche of stock, the latest in a flurry of selling he had warned investors was coming but said today is now over. According to an SEC filing, the exec unloaded 312,500 shares yesterday at $22.846 — so about $7.14 million. Last month, he divested $9.65 million worth of shares in one sale after unloading a first tranche of stock for about $25 million. (Separately, CFO Sean Goodman sold most of his shares as well.) Aron had advised stockholders publicly on AMC’s last earnings call that he’d be selling shares for estate planning purposes and...
mobileworldlive.com

Millicom names next CFO

Millicom announced its CFO of eight years Tim Pennington would step down in April, to be replaced by Sheldon Bruha who most recently held the same role at US fixed-line provider Frontier Communications. In a statement, Millicom paid tribute to Pennington, hailing his role in numerous projects including the company’s...
Seeking Alpha

Fulcrum Therapeutics hires CFO

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has appointed Esther Rajavelu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Rajavelu served as a senior equities research analyst at UBS Securities. In the new role, she will oversee Fulcrum's financial operations, including financial planning, reporting, accounting, and investor relations.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Allen to Star in, Produce ‘Santa Clause’ Series at Disney+

Tim Allen is heading back to the North Pole. The comedian will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the Santa Clause films, reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa. The project from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television reunites Allen with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt and exec producer Kevin Hench. Production is scheduled to begin in March. The Santa Clause series will find Scott approaching his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life...
Advanced Television

ViacomCBS, Comcast distribution agreements

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’s full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers. The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’s networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop...
