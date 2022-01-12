Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to Deputy CFO

Comcast has promoted finance top executive Jason Armstrong to the role of deputy chief financial officer (CFO).

He will also retain his positions as executive vp and treasurer and continue reporting to CFO Michael Cavanagh, the media, telecommunications and technology giant announced internally.

“Jason will work with me and partner with corporate finance and the management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help lead our finance organization and drive our strategy,” Cavanagh said in a staff memo obtained by THR .

After working as a Wall Street analyst covering media and telecommunications at Goldman Sachs, Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 and has held several roles since then. His Comcast online bio highlights that he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs “where he most recently served as managing director, deputy business unit leader of the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications research group” and “received numerous awards and honors.”

“Jason’s contributions to Comcast are significant,” wrote Cavanagh. ”He has been a trusted partner and advisor to senior leadership for nearly a decade. In that time, his roles have included head of investor relations and treasurer for Comcast Corporation and chief financial officer for Sky.”

His memo about Armstrong’s promotion concluded: “He has earned the respect of several generations of leaders at Comcast, and his experience and insights about our company, competition and industry cannot be overstated.”