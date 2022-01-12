ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman finally become engaged after 13 years together

By Tina Campbell
 2 days ago
Simon Cowell has asked his partner of 13 years, Lauren Silverman, to be his wife after previously declaring that he didn’t believe in marriage.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 62, is reported to have got down on one knee during a festive getaway to Barbados with both the couple’s seven-year-old son, Eric, and step-son Adam, from Silverman’s first marriage present.

“They are both super happy,” a source told People. “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said ‘yes’ straight away,” another insider told The Sun.

Adding: “Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

The couple first met in 2004 when socialite Silverman, 44, was still married to one of Cowell’s good friends, property mogul Andrew Silverman.

They later fell in love and went public with their relationship in 2013, with Silverman falling pregnant with Cowell’s first child shortly after.

