Watch live: Republican Senatorial, gubernatorial debate in New Castle

By Jonathan Renforth, Gerry Ricciutti
 2 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Republican Committee will sponsor a Republican debate Wednesday night.

It will be at New Castle’s Scottish Rite Cathedral. It is for the Pennsylvania races for Senate and governor.

The debate will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on our website.

A meet and greet was held Wednesday afternoon at the Hickory VFW so candidates could hear from voters.

“It’s really good to be able to put a face to a name. We’re hoping that the people that come today will tell us who they like so that we can be a voice for the people,” said Ginny Richardson, chairperson of the Mercer County Republican Party.

Participants in the gubernatorial debate:

  • Bill McSwain
  • John Ventre
  • Jason Richey
  • Jake Corman
  • Dave White
  • Charlie Gerow
  • Guy Ciarrocchi
  • Scott Martin
  • Melissa Hart
  • Dr. Nche Zama

Those taking part in the U.S. Senate debate:

  • Carla Sands
  • Jeff Bartos
  • Kathy Barnette
  • George Bochetto
  • Dr. Mehmet Oz
