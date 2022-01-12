Watch live: Republican Senatorial, gubernatorial debate in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Republican Committee will sponsor a Republican debate Wednesday night.
It will be at New Castle’s Scottish Rite Cathedral. It is for the Pennsylvania races for Senate and governor.Local floral operations shift with closing of area’s last wholesale floral supplier
The debate will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on our website.
A meet and greet was held Wednesday afternoon at the Hickory VFW so candidates could hear from voters.
“It’s really good to be able to put a face to a name. We’re hoping that the people that come today will tell us who they like so that we can be a voice for the people,” said Ginny Richardson, chairperson of the Mercer County Republican Party.
Participants in the gubernatorial debate:
- Bill McSwain
- John Ventre
- Jason Richey
- Jake Corman
- Dave White
- Charlie Gerow
- Guy Ciarrocchi
- Scott Martin
- Melissa Hart
- Dr. Nche Zama
Those taking part in the U.S. Senate debate:
- Carla Sands
- Jeff Bartos
- Kathy Barnette
- George Bochetto
- Dr. Mehmet Oz
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0