Watch live: Republican Senatorial, gubernatorial debate in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Republican Committee will sponsor a Republican debate Wednesday night.

It will be at New Castle’s Scottish Rite Cathedral. It is for the Pennsylvania races for Senate and governor.

The debate will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on our website.

A meet and greet was held Wednesday afternoon at the Hickory VFW so candidates could hear from voters.

“It’s really good to be able to put a face to a name. We’re hoping that the people that come today will tell us who they like so that we can be a voice for the people,” said Ginny Richardson, chairperson of the Mercer County Republican Party.

Participants in the gubernatorial debate:

Bill McSwain

John Ventre

Jason Richey

Jake Corman

Dave White

Charlie Gerow

Guy Ciarrocchi

Scott Martin

Melissa Hart

Dr. Nche Zama

Those taking part in the U.S. Senate debate:

Carla Sands

Jeff Bartos

Kathy Barnette

George Bochetto

Dr. Mehmet Oz

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.