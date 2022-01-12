ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Austrian FM: EU ready to help Lebanon if leaders reform

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown, but only if the country’s leaders clean up Beirut’s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon should reach...

