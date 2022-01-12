Ohio National Guard members arrive at Marion General Hospital to help with COVID surge

Sitting spaced out throughout a conference room in Marion General Hospital, 10 Ohio National Guard members listened intently to president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital Dr. Curt Gingrich explain the realities of COVID-19 in the Marion community.

“I used to teach residents. I would talk about influenza and the pandemic of 1918 and it was fun to talk about because it was back there in 1918, and so to be living in it and trying to learn as we go and understand is a whole different feeling of what we’re trying to deal with,” Gingrich said to the 10 National Guard members, nodding in understanding.

This comes as Ohio continues to see record highs in COVID-related hospitalizations and Marion General is seeing the largest number of COVID patients within the community since the beginning of the pandemic

The team, "Task Force Snoopy," arrived in Marion Tuesday morning after attending a training in Mansfield Monday. It was met with this welcome from Gingrich and a ceremonial blessing of their hands from Bernie Gillespie of OhioHealth's Pastoral Care.

“Thank you – we’re grateful that you’re here," Gingrich concluded before inviting Gillespie to perform the blessing.

Placing peppermint essential oil on the hands of each member of the task force, Gillespie explained it is a symbol of the healing work their hands will help throughout their time with Marion General.

They will work as non-clinical extenders, meaning the guard members will not provide direct patient care. Instead they will support the hospital's medical teams so they can continue providing a high level of medical care during the surge, the hospital still wanted to recognize the critical importance of their work to come.

"We’d like to offer this blessing of hands – to honor the dignity and worth of every person and recognize the sacredness of what we do and what you are about to do,” Gillespie said.

First Lieutenant Aaron Gross, Team Leader, Task Force Snoopy 67, explained the gratitude his team, made up of army and air guard members, is feeling to be able to care for the home front.

“The morale is very high,” Gross said. “Everybody just couldn’t be more excited to get out there and make a difference.”

Following the introduction from Gingrich, the National Guard members gained a deeper understanding of what they'll see while working within the hospital during the surge.

"We’re just really happy to be here. I think what we learned today is a lot of us can hear stuff on the news, but until you hear from people that are actually in the healthcare field or in the hospitals, that’s when it really hits home just with what’s really going on in the country,” Gross said.

After a few minute break to chat and regroup, the guard members embarked on a tour of the hospital to become acquainted with its halls which now will be home base for Task Force Snoopy for the next few weeks.

The guard members' arrival is marking a significant time in the COVID-19 pandemic, and their service will fill critical gaps in care, Gingrich explained.

“We’re really thankful and grateful for the guard to be here, and I really think they’re coming at a crucial time for us as we continue to work through this next couple of weeks where we expect our numbers to be, and continue to work and connecting with our teams and additional travelers to help our teams as we work through this surge and the next couple of months," he said.

Filling these needs in the meantime, Gingrich said the hospital wants to recognize the sacrifices the team members are making and thank their employers for allowing them to answer to duty's call and serve the hospital during its time of need.

Along with these 10 National Guard members, 72 individuals from across the OhioHealth system are giving up their normal roles to come to Marion General to help meet critical COVID needs, whether stepping away from the operating room or the marketing department to assist during the surge.

