China-based technology company Tencent has financed Easy Transfer, a startup that augments tuition payments for overseas Chinese students. Easy Transfer doesn't handle transactions directly, instead, it works with financial institutions with cross-border payments licenses in China. The startup's value-add is to make remittance hassle-free. Company officials stated that in the old practice, parents and students would need to visit a bank, fill out a stack of forms, double-check if the routing information is correct, and wait for the tuition to deposit in time into the university's account.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO