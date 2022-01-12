Crown Sterling Announces Launch of its Native App & Wallet

Consumers Will Experience Faster Speeds, Lower Latency, and Increased Capacity to Support Massive Influx of Connected Devices in Their Homes. Comcast announced its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, offering customers an unbeatable broadband experience with a faster, more reliable wireless connection. Comcast’s most powerful device to date, the new gateway will boost capacity in the home with three WiFi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band. Together, these WiFi bands reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers today. The gateway is also Comcast’s first to support the speeds of the future – symmetrical Gigabit speeds – to power the most connected homes of tomorrow.

