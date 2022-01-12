ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Sterling Announces Launch of its Native App & Wallet

By AIT News Desk
Cover picture for the articleCrown Sterling Limited LLC announces launch of its native wallet and secure messaging application to the public. The desktop application, available on both Windows and Mac, supports the storage and transfer of the utility token, Crown Sovereign (CSOV). The app allows CSOV holders to store their tokens, make transfers...

