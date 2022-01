KFC will launch a plant-based chicken option. It will be available nationwide. It is the new Beyond Fried Chicken and will replicate KFC's famous fried chicken but with no animal products. You will be able to order an a la carte six-piece or 12 piece You will be able to order it as a combo meal that comes with fries. It is worth noting the fries do not contain animal ingredients and a medium drink BUT the food is prepared on equipment with other menu items including chicken.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO