Still in the heart of her prime at age 26, Mikaela Shiffrin is nothing less than the face of Alpine skiing in 2022. She’s been described by people she calls her idols as a once-in-a-generation skier and is a favorite to win just about any race she enters, especially in the disciplines of slalom and giant slalom. Shiffrin hails from the world-famous ski town of Vail, Colorado, where she first learned how to harness her generational speed on the mountain. She’ll head to her third Winter Olympics in February hoping to build on her three career Olympic medals, two of which are gold.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO