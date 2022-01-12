ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor Reynolds proposes a 4% flat tax

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing an end to state income taxes on pensions and retirement accounts — and lowering the state income tax to a single rate of just four percent within four years. “Flat and fair,” Reynolds said. The governor unveiled her plan last (Tuesday) night during...

www.kjan.com

kmaland.com

Costello reacts to Reynolds' tax plan

(Des Moines) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is throwing his support behind Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal to overhaul the state's income tax system. In her Condition of the State address earlier this week, Reynolds proposed replacing the current system with a 4% flat tax rate phased in by 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Mark Costello says the proposal coincides with other tax reform proposals lawmakers have considered in the past.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Reynolds says deductions, credits remain in her 4% ‘flat tax’ plan

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says her 4% flat tax plan would make Iowa’s income tax system simpler and might one day lead the way to zero — no state income tax. “I think we’re working our way there,” Reynolds said Wednesday during an interview with Radio Iowa. “…Every year, we’ll take a look at the revenues, we’ll take a look at expenditures, see where we’re at and then see what those next steps look like.”
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Reynolds calls for flat income tax rate, revamping of unemployment system in Condition of the State

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State speech Tuesday night in the Iowa House of Representatives. Photo by Kelsey Kremer, Des Moines Register. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed restructuring the state’s tax system, eliminating a complex series of tax brackets in favor of a flat 4% rate for all individual income taxpayers Tuesday in her Condition of the State address where she focused on bolstering the state’s workforce.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Awards $36.6 Million in Child Care Grants

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is awarding 36-point-six-million dollars in child care grants that she says will create nearly 52-hundred new child care slots. The grants will fund 108 projects in 72 Iowa communities and will be matched with nine-point-seven-million dollars in private local investment. Reynolds said in a statement, “projects funded through this program will help alleviate the burden of finding child care for families and give more Iowans the opportunity to return to the workforce while create a lasting impact on children, parents, and communities all throughout the state.”
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year. Reynolds made the proposals Tuesday in her...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Reynolds Previews Flat Tax and More During Condition of the State

(Des Moines, IA) -- Throughout the 2022 Condition of the State, Governor Kim Reynolds outlines where Iowa is, and features plans on where she'd like the state to go. During the 2022 Iowa Legislative session, Iowa's governor wants to see an overhaul in the state's income tax system. Specifically, Reynolds introduced a flat tax bill.
IOWA STATE
iowastartingline.com

Economist: Reynolds’ ‘Flat Tax’ Benefits Rich, Puts Burden on Poor

Iowa’s proposed flat tax rate will have a major winner: The Rich. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to create a 4% flat tax rate over four years would benefit higher earners, according to longtime Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson. “You’re going to get a shifting of the tax...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Expert: Flat tax rate proposal could increase taxes for poorer Iowans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An economic researcher at Iowa State University said people with less money usually pay more in tax systems where a flat tax is used. The Republican governor announced her plan to propose a flat tax rate at 4% in her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday night. Gov. Reynolds also said she had plans to decrease the amount of time an Iowan can earn unemployment benefits among a number of different issues.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Reynolds to deliver 2022 ‘Condition of the State’ message tonight

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the annual “Condition of the State” address tonight (Tuesday) — and she’s promised to reveal details of what she has described as a bold, yet practical plan to cut income taxes. “Iowa is moving in the right direction and I’m — and we’re — determined to build on the progress and the momentum that we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Reynolds says. Reynolds signed a bill into law last June that eliminates the state inheritance tax and cuts personal income tax rates. This follows income tax reductions she approved in 2018.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Will this legislative session help or hurt Governor Reynolds' re-election?

Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver her Condition of the State address today as the Legislature begins it's 2022 session. We will find out later how closely her priorities match those of legislators, but it is reasonable to assume that significant progress on getting State Income Tax to Zero is likely to be made.
INCOME TAX
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Reynolds Hints at More Changes in Iowa’s Unemployment System

(Radio Iowa) New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. “The unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position,”...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Reynolds and legislative leaders look to tax cuts in 2022

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is hoping to see more tax cuts for Iowans in 2022, she said in a press conference hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association on Tuesday. Reynolds, a Republican, didn’t offer specific details of which taxes she’s looking to reduce and by...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Highlights Career Academy of Pella, WorkSMART Connector

During the 2022 Condition of the State Address, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the new Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program, aimed at both providing high school students with the opportunity to explore health care careers while getting paid and helping to address the health care workforce shortage. The grant recipients...
PELLA, IA
kjan.com

Reynolds says SupCo ruling on large employer Covid vaccine mandate ‘a major victory’

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds says the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocks federal Covid vaccine requirements in large businesses is a major victory for Iowans and their personal freedoms. During an interview with Radio Iowa BEFORE the ruling was announced, Reynolds called the vaccine mandate arbitrary. “We’re going to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. I’m not in favor of a mandate,” Reynolds says. “…It doesn’t stop people from getting it, especially the new variant or transmitting it. You know, that’s been demonstrated.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa GOP holds fundraiser just before 2022 legislature begins

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds is calling for bold, yet practical tax cuts as the 2022 legislative session begins. Reynolds was among the speakers at an Iowa G-O-P fundraiser this (Monday) morning. Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, called for complete elimination of the state income...
IOWA STATE

