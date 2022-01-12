ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Plainsmen fall to Millers; Enid unveils wrestling hall of fame

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxTLO_0djPRexx00

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen are trying to find pieces to build off of after falling to Yukon, 50-21, in their last dual before heading off to district duals on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Owasso.

Hector Perez started off Tuesday’s dual strong, pinning Hayden Wright in the 113-pound weight class with 36 seconds remaining in the first round. The Millers followed that up with a win by technical fall in the 120-pound match and then pinned their next three opponents to take the lead.

Jason Pearson was added to the lineup to wrestle at 145, and ended up jumping out to a 7-1 lead on Yukon’s Justin Harper after the first round. Harper battled back in the second and third rounds, finishing the match off with a takedown in the closing seconds.

In the end, it wasn’t enough and Pearson came away with a 13-12 decision.

“He was actually on his back at one time,” Enid head coach Trent Holland said. “Pearson is one of those guys where if he can, he’s going to fight and do everything he can to make sure he doesn’t get on his back.

“We put him in the lineup and bumped Trinit (Zweifel) up so actually throwing him in the lineup we were hoping to eventually catch someone along the way,” he said. “Pearson stepping in and getting a win for us was really good for us and good for him, too.”

Zweifel defeated Hunter Smith 9-3 in the following match, but a pin by Bryce Goucher and a win by Alex Wilson (170) by major decision gave the Millers a 38-18 lead going into the last two matches.

Enid’s Carlos Alvarado (195) found himself in a tight match with Shane Scott, but was able to hang on for a 3-2 win.

“There’s a couple guys that were wrestling really well and were actually up in their match, but a wrong move here or a pause here is what inevitable caused them led to them lose the match,” Holland said. “They came out fighting, I applaud their effort and I think there’s always room for improvement.”

Enid unveils wrestling hall of fame

Justin Glenn and Dr. Gary Breece became the first Plainsmen to be inducted into the Enid Wrestling Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Glenn, a four-time state placer and state champion in 2006, is currently the head coach at Jenks. Breece was a three-time state champion at Enid and went on to become a national champion at the University of Oklahoma in 1974.

“Just having those guys come back and be a part of our program and what they bring back to it is just fantastic,” Holland said. “We started looking at Dr. Breece’s accolades and Justin Glenn’s accolades and there was hands down by far those were the first two we need to include in the Enid Wrestling Hall of Fame.”

Holland was Glenn’s wrestling and football coach during his time in Enid. He also has had a strong relationship with Breece, who he’s known since he was a player himself.

The pair will have a picture put up in the EHS wrestling practice room.

Breece, who moved to Norman in 2019 after spending 38 years in Enid, said the honor was humbling.

“I love the sport of wrestling,” Breece said. “I just like being around it, so when I moved to Enid, I automatically got involved in the grade school programs. I had a lot of fun coaching these youngsters over the years and spending time with them.”

It was the first opportunity for Glenn to see Enid’s new gym.

He said that even though he doesn’t get to come back to Enid as much as he’d like, the wrestling and football programs still hold a special place in his heart.

“This is great, it’s such an honor,” Glenn said. “I appreciate it so much that they think highly of me 14 years out of high school. I’m a big fan of Enid athletics because they provided me with a lot of opportunities growing up, and i wouldn’t be where I’m at today without them, so I appreciate the football and wrestling coaches that took the time on me to make me the man I am today.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Announces Retirement

On Wednesday morning, the baseball world learned a three-time World Series champion pitcher is walking away from the game. Longtime pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement in an interview with ESPN. The 38-year-old pitcher made it clear he wanted to walk out on his terms, rather than be told when to leave the game.
MLB
pdjnews.com

Terry Miller named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class

Former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller is one of 18 players named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday. A two-time All-American, Miller finished second in the voting for the 1977 Heisman Trophy and was fourth in 1976. Only 23 running backs in college football history have logged two top-four Heisman…
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
12up

Jon Lester belongs in the Hall of Fame

On Wednesday morning, baseball fans were a bit bummed when they saw the breaking news that after 16 great years, picher Jon Lester has decided to hang up his cleats and retire. What a career he had. Now, people are already talking about whether or not he belongs in the...
MLB
The Recorddelta

WVWC Athletics unveils 2021 Hall of Fame Class

Stacy Brown Harlan ‘99 (Swimming) Brown Harlan competed on the WVWC Swimming team for four years from 1995-1999. She was the team captain from 1997-99. In her four years of competition, she did not lose a dual meet in the 100-meter or 200-meter backstroke. Brown Harlan is the only WVWC women’s swimmer to qualify for the NCAA National Championships. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in 1996 and 1997 for the 100-meter backstroke. Brown Harlan was named an NCAA Division II All-American in the 200m backstroke (1998) and the 50m freestyle (1999).
COLLEGE SPORTS
sjfc.edu

Nine Named to Athletics Hall of Fame

The St. John Fisher College Department of Athletics is honored to announce that nine new members will enter the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The new members will be officially introduced during a special ceremony held in fall 2022; details about the event will be announced in the coming months.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Football#Combat#Yukon
411mania.com

Lenny Leonard To Induct LuFisto Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

As previously reported, LuFisto was named as an inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. She joins a class that includes Jerry Lynn (inducted by Sean Waltman), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Tracy Smothers and Dave Prazak (inducted by CM Punk). GCW has issued...
WWE
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ anchor and reporter Max McGee is getting called up to one of the premiere gigs in sports broadcasting, the anchor desk of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” McGee will start his new role on Jan. 31. “I’m so fired up to be with the best in the business,” said McGee. “Every stop in my career has helped prepare me for this, so I’m eager to get started.” A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, McGee joined WJZ in January 2019. Just last year, McGee reported on former Ravens lineman Lional Dalton’s quest for a new kidney, the cardiovascular impact of the Ravens back-and-forth battle with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba’s induction into the Orioles Hall of Fame, to name a few. Prior to joining WJZ, the Temple University alum worked at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana. At the latter station he shared an AP Award for best sportscast.  
BALTIMORE, MD
rensselaercentral.com

Hall of Fame Night

The Rensselaer Athletic Department will be inducting 3 new members between the JV and Varsity Boys Basketball contest vs. Kouts High School this Saturday night(1-15-22). The tip off of the JV Contest will be at 5:30pm. Please come join us to celebrate the induction of the following new members:. Russ...
RENSSELAER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
139
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy