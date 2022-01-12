ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla FSD Now Has Selectable Modes: Chill, Average and Assertive

By Andrei Nedelea
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla introduced different driving profiles for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta with version 10.3 of the software, allowing the driver to choose how the vehicle responds in certain situations. The modes are Chill, Average and Assertive; the latter two actually allow the vehicle to perform an illegal rolling stop, which means...

