A lot has already happened in 2022, and we're still not out of the first fortnight. Well here's another log for the bonfire of world events: As reported by Top Gear, Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) has signed a contract with Porsche 911 restomodder Singer to build Singer's remanufactured engines. Previous to now, Porsche has spent much of its public relationship with Singer compelling the California restorer to make it more clear that Porsche and Singer aren't related. It began not long after Singer's explosion in popularity, when Porsche proclaimed 'there's no such thing as a Singer 911,' so the cars became Porsche 911s "Reimagined by Singer." Their conflict continued up to less than a year ago, when Porsche insisted that the Porsche branding on Singer's ACS rally car could make it appear the ACS was a Porsche product. Singer removed the ACS from its website.

