Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane has died, two days after he was reported missing.The singer announced the news on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”The Irish singer, 55, also shared the Bob Marley song “Ride Natty Ride”, with the caption: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my...

