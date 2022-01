INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus announced their 2022 legislative priorities Tuesday under the theme of economic opportunities. "It's been many years that African Americans and Blacks have been put in this system where either we haven't been able to purchase homes, go to college or haven't been able to get funding for our own businesses," said Rep. Robin Shackleford, IBLC chairwoman. "So this year in particular, we had so much federal funding come down from the Biden administration to help out with a lot of these issues because of the pandemic ... we want to make sure that federal funding is being utilized to uplift our community."

