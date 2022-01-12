Driver trapped after car ends up in a hedge

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge east London Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW...

