Labour has accused the Government of backpedalling over promises to cut VAT on energy bills amid rising costs.Communities Secretary Michael Gove pledged to “look at a range of options” in order to help those struggling.But he avoided questions on whether the Government would consider cutting VAT in order to help billpayers, despite saying during the Brexit referendum that leaving the EU would allow the country to do so.Writing in The Sun in 2016, Mr Gove and the Prime Minister promised fuel bills would “be lower for everyone”.They wrote: “In 1993, VAT on household energy bills was imposed. This makes gas and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO